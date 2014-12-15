Beauty Buzz: Rihanna Goes Grey, Why Your Teeth Aren’t White, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rihanna tried out the grey hair trend yet again, debuting the new color in a long, sleek ponytail. [Refinery29]

2. Make your Christmas morning extra merry and bright with a super easy hairstyle. Trust us, it’s way better than bedhead. [Daily Makeover]

3. Did you know that antibiotics can contribute to teeth discoloration? As it turns out, there are many shocking culprits behind why your teeth aren’t as white as you would like. [Byrdie]

4. Find out how to deal with acne breakouts in the winter. This chilly season brings a slew of skincare changes. [Lucky]

5. Learn how to apply foundation the right way. Yes, there is a process. [Women’s Health]