Rihanna Debuts Grey Hair: Is She Bringing the Color Trend Back?

Rihanna is known for her ever-changing hairstyles, from her gorgeous blonde ringlets to her bright red extensions, and we tend to love almost every single look she bravely tries out. Now, RiRi has taken to Twitter to debut brand new icy grey extensions while on tour in England – a look that we haven’t seen since starlets like Sky Ferreira and Lady Gaga had rocked the looks back in 2008. Rihanna posted a picture of her new long grey locks with the caption, “New color ice grey ish, call it #Brr” last night, along with a second, topless photo (in typical Ri fashion) that said, “Grey is the new black! Blondies, it’s quest for y’all! #brr.”

What do you think of her icy new hue? Now that Rihanna has the shade, do you think others will follow? Let us know in the poll below!

Images via Instagram

More Hair Trends On Beauty High:

10 of Pinterest’s Best Hairstyles to Beat the Heat Wave

5 Easy Hairstyles You Can Master in Under 5 Minutes

101 Braided Hairstyles and How to Do Them Yourself