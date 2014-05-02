Rihanna Wore Green Lipstick to the IHeartRadio Awards – Did She Pull It Off?

Rihanna is not one to shy away from a bold beauty look (or a bold fashion statement for that matter), the Barbadian beauty certainly knows how to turn heads, and likes doing so. But, that doesn’t mean we won’t still all talk about it afterwards, and last night at the IHeartRadio Awards, she got us talking. Arriving in a mostly sheer black lace dress, she chose to complete the look with dark green lipstick – yep, green – and bantu knots for her hair (think Gwen Stefani’s red carpet style back in the “No Doubt” days).

MORE: Lipstick Layering 101: How to Combine Lip Colors Like a Pro

She paired her shimmery, emerald green lip with a gorgeous cat eye and perfectly groomed brows (of course) and while it was certainly bold and out there, she still looked absolutely flawless. We’re thinking the green lipstick may be from the Dolce & Gabbana limited edition holiday collection. It looks pretty similar to their shade, Smeraldo, but her makeup artist Mylah Morales most likely mixed and matched to get the perfect hue (and to make it stay all night).

As for the knots, Rihanna caused a lot of hair ruckus at last year’s American Music Awards when she showed up with her hair in a doobie wrap with bedazzled bobby pins, so we’re guessing she just wanted to have some fun with this one too. What do you guys think of the look? This awards show tends to be a bit more fun fashion and beauty wise, so do you like that Rihanna went for it? Or do you think it went a little too far? Let us know in the comments below!