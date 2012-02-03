Rihanna Goes Blonde for Elle; Willow Smith Shaves Her Head

Rihanna’s latest hair experiment (for an Elle shoot) was to test out a blonde weave — we’re kind of loving the look. (Elle)

L’Oreal’s latest brand ambassador is hot model Barbara Palvin, joining the ranks of Gwen Stefani and Claudia Schiffer. (WWD)

Shiseido announced that Jennifer Connelly will be their first spokesmodel, noting that it has been three decades sine the brand has worked with her in their Perky Jean ad. #flashback (WWD)

Reese Witherspoon’s new bangs are actually there to cover the scar on her forehead left over from when she was hit by a car — smart styling Reese! (People)

Willow Smith and Paramore’s Hayley Williams have both shaved their heads. Is this a pandemic? (ONTD)