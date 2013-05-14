Rihanna Goes Blonde, Debuts a New Bob Haircut with Bangs

Rihanna is not exactly a stranger to changing her hairstyle and color, and her willingness to boldly cut what no one else will cut is part of the reason we love RiRi so much. After her latest trip to the hair salon, Rihanna stepped out with a new blonde bob, complete with bangs and topped off with what looks to be her RiRi Woo MAC Cosmetics Lipstick. Her latest hairstyle is a far cry from the half-shaved, half-weaved style or the pixie haircuts she’s been wearing over the past few months.

We’re still trying to decide which hairstyle and color we prefer on the singer, and we want to get your take on her hair. Vote in the poll below and tell us which hairstyle you think Rihanna looks best in – the blonde bob, the half-shaved head, or the pixie!

More Rihanna From Beauty High:

Rihanna Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics on Four Collections

Rihanna’s Hairstylist Gives Us the Scoop on Her Pixie Haircut

Rihanna Strips Down For Nivea

Image via Twitter, Smart Galleries