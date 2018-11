RiRi’s a bit of a badass and I don’t think anyone doubts her on it, which may be why for her Reb’l commercial, she went all black swan to white swan. There’s some boob shots, a little sexy scene with a faceless man but overall it’s just really beautiful and feathery, set to classical music.

The blush colored gown and plumes are visually arresting, and our fave Barbadian looks gorgeous throughout. Watch the softer non- S&M side of Rihanna for yourself.