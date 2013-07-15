Beauty Buzz: Rihanna’s New Fragrance Ad, How to Remove Nail Polish From Anything, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The first shots of Rihanna’s new fragrance ads have been released! Will you be purchasing Rogue? [WWD]

2. Genius: How to get nail polish off of just about anything! [Popsugar Beauty]

3. For you online shopping junkies, here’s a guide to the best shopping sites for beauty products. [Lifestyle Mirror]

4. Karlie Kloss and Vogue just got way more intimate. The supermodel’s latest nude photo shoot has been released. [Grazia Daily]

5. Professionally tested so you don’t have to: Sharpie as eyeliner. [XO Vain]

Image via WWD