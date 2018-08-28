Here’s Proof That Rihanna Goes Nowhere Without This Fenty Beauty Product

Back in January, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono revealed Gloss Bomb was Rihanna’s go-to product, due to its shea butter formula and versatility as both a standalone product and lipstick topper.

“I’ll see paparazzi pictures of her, and Rihanna’s got her hand in a fist. At the end of the fist, there’s always a Gloss Bomb,” she said. Well, if you thought that was just lip service from the in-demand beauty pro, think again. Rih-Rih’s latest Instagram updates indicate two things: she loves her parents and the lip luminizer remains her fave Fenty drop.

In a set of two recent photos, the singer can be seen bare-faced and posted up with the parentals. And in the shot with just her and Papa Fenty, a third small, but noticeable co-star can be spotted in the mix: yes, that’s Gloss Bomb sitting pretty on the table.

We think we speak for most when we say that lip gloss is a product that truly brings people together. Whether yours is from the beauty supply store or the more expensive aisles of Nordstrom, its on-the-go appeal and moisturizing capabilities make it something our purses basically can’t live without.

We’re just happy to know our girl Rih feels the same way. In the meantime, we’ll be snagging another tube of that sweet, vanilla-scented goodness as soon as possible.