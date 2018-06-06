Did Rihanna Tease New Fenty Beauty Products at the ‘Ocean’s 8’ Premiere?

It’s official: No one previews makeup before the mass release like Rihanna. For reference, her iconic pink look at the 2017 Met Gala was created using the Killawatt Foils a whole year before they dropped. And now, with every red carpet, makeup tutorial, or even trip to the dentist, she has fans wondering whether there’s a new Fenty product involved.

Today, fans are convinced something new is in the works since she stepped out for the “Ocean’s 8” premiere on Tuesday night without accrediting her pout. RiRi’s trusted Fenty makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, posted an entire list of products she used on Instagram, with the exception of what lipstick (and eyeshadow!) the singer wore.

The #fentyface included the Pro Filt’r Primer, Pro Filt’r Foundation in 340, Match Stix in Peach for concealer, Match Stix in Mocha for contour, Killawatt in Moscow Mule and Ginger Binge for blush, and to top it off, Invisimatte Blotting Powder to set. As fierce as the beauty-mogul looked, the purple metallic lip had fans begging to know if it’s Fenty and if so, when they can cop it for themselves.

Although the lip prospect made the most commotion, fans aren’t letting the glitter purple and darker eyeshadow pigments slide, either. If it’s a #fentyface, that must mean the whole thing, right? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait a year to find out this time.