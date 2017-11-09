Rihanna Is Releasing Fenty Beauty’s First Red Lipstick, and We Can’t Even

We truly don’t know how Rihanna keeps churning out products for her Fenty Beauty line, but we sure do appreciate it. This time around, she took to Instagram to reveal a new liquid lip paint, Stunna, that she claims is “#ONEREDFORALL.” First, she hits us with 40 foundation shades to match every skin tone and now a lipstick that will pop on everyone? This is too much for a Thursday.

The drop of this product is just in time for your turkey dinner because it’ll be available November 23. Aside from the release date and where you can get it—Fenty Beauty and Sephora—the singer hasn’t divulged many details about whether there will be more colors, what the formula is, and how much these babies will cost.

But judging from how good RiRi looks in the photo above, you better believe this lip paint will be in our hands come November 23.