Rihanna Just Released Cheaper Minis for Fenty Beauty’s Shimmer Skinsticks

Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving. A week after launching Fenty Beauty’s much-anticipated Body Lava and Fairy Bomb, the 30-year-old singer-turned-beauty-boss secretly released cheaper mini versions of one of the brand’s most popular fan-favorites: Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks.

As discovered by Revelist, the brand recently began selling a duo set of Shimmer Skinsticks minis at Sephora and on Fenty Beauty’s website for $22. The set, which RihRih named the “Lil Match Stix Duo,” comes with two of the brand’s most bestselling shades, Sinnamon, a cinnamon bronze, and Starstruck, an icy pearl. According to Fenty Beauty, the set is meant to provide customers with a portable, more convenient bronzer and highlighter combo.

Compared to the full-sized Shimmer Skinsticks, which come with 7.1 grams of product, the minis come with 2.8 grams. Though Fenty Beauty doesn’t sell individual minis (yet), if you calculate it, each mini costs $11—less than half of the $25 that it costs to buy a full-sized Shimmer Skinstick.

As of now, only Sinnamon and Starstruck are available in minis. But with Fenty Beauty’s fast development and eight shimmery colors waiting to be downsized, it’s only a matter of time until we receive a full set of tiny Shimmer Skinsticks.