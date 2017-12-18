StyleCaster
Here's What Every Shade in Fenty Beauty's 'Mattemoiselle' Collection Looks Like

by
Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Another day, another Fenty Beauty update. This time, we’ve got a closer look at the upcoming Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick line. Rihanna‘s been teasing the lip collection for weeks and fans will finally get to snag one of their own when it launches on December 26 in Sephora and FentyBeauty.com.

MORE: Rihanna’s Not Here for Trolls Questioning Her Business Skills

There are 14 cleverly-named shades (“Spanked,” “Ma’Damn”) to choose from and all are made with a lightweight matte formula that promises to pack plenty of pigment. Rihanna’s goal was to make sure that “every shades works on every skin tone,” but it’s also worth mentioning that the colorway is also inclusive of every beauty mood; whether you prefer a low-key nude, classic red or something more bold, like a unicorn lilac.

MORE: Rihanna Had the Best Response to a Fan’s Insecurity About Her Lips

Like pretty much anything Rihanna creates, we can’t wait to get our hands on these, but until then, photos of each and every shade will have to suffice. Check out all of them ahead and note your favorite before their highly anticipated release.

STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Candy Venom

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Candy Venom

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Clapback

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Freckle Fiesta

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Freckle Fiesta

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Griselda

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Griselda

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Ma'Damn

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ma'Damn

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Midnight Wasabi

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Midnight Wasabi

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | One of the Boyz

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in One of the Boyz

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | PMS

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in PMS

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Single

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Single

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Saw-C

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Saw-C

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Shawty

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Shawty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Spanked

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Spanked

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Up 2 No Good

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Up 2 No Good

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick | Ya Dig?!

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ya Dig?!

Photo: Fenty Beauty

