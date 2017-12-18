Here’s What Every Shade in Fenty Beauty’s ‘Mattemoiselle’ Collection Looks Like

Another day, another Fenty Beauty update. This time, we’ve got a closer look at the upcoming Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick line. Rihanna‘s been teasing the lip collection for weeks and fans will finally get to snag one of their own when it launches on December 26 in Sephora and FentyBeauty.com.

There are 14 cleverly-named shades (“Spanked,” “Ma’Damn”) to choose from and all are made with a lightweight matte formula that promises to pack plenty of pigment. Rihanna’s goal was to make sure that “every shades works on every skin tone,” but it’s also worth mentioning that the colorway is also inclusive of every beauty mood; whether you prefer a low-key nude, classic red or something more bold, like a unicorn lilac.

Like pretty much anything Rihanna creates, we can’t wait to get our hands on these, but until then, photos of each and every shade will have to suffice. Check out all of them ahead and note your favorite before their highly anticipated release.