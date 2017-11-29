This Rihanna Fan Found a Clever Use for the Fenty Beauty Matchstix

That Rihanna reign still won’t let up. This year, the Bajan bad gal owned the Billboard charts with “Wild Thoughts,” filmed a role in the upcoming “Ocean’s 8,” rolled out another Fenty x Puma collection and finally launched the inclusive makeup brand of our dreams: Fenty Beauty.

The latter has been rewarded with plenty of recognition, including a Time Award for best invention of 2017, and now, a viral fan post reminds us of just how innovative one of the products truly is. You’ve probably seen the Matchstix all over your Instagram feed. The makeup crayons are multi-taskers that come in a variety of shades; from neutral bronzes and golds to out of this world lilacs and peaches.

What really makes them a standout (besides the high gloss pigment payoff) is the magnetic packaging that keeps it from falling a part inside your purse. Well, according to Twitter user @ItsShelbyTho, it can also double as a makeshift jewelry holder. Why didn’t we think of this?!

“I threw all my earrings in my makeup bag and my FENTY set caught all of them… wow @rihanna never stops giving back,” she wrote under a photo of her stud earrings clinging to the Matchstix. The secret use is so thoughtful, the Fenty Beauty team couldn’t help but respond with, “Told y’all Matchstix are multi-purpose.”

And soon enough, others jumped into the Twitter thread to agree and offer up other ways the product could come in handy.

If you needed an excuse to splurge on Fenty Beauty this holiday season, we just found one for you. Thank us later.