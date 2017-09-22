Rihanna Revealed Fenty Beauty’s New Holiday Collection, and We’re Stoked

If you were excited when Rihanna came out with her first-ever beauty line, brace yourself—because Fenty Beauty’s Holiday 2017 Galaxy Collection is dropping October 13 at Sephora. On Thursday, the 29-year-old singer blessed us with a sneak peek of the product on Instagram, and—needless to say—we’re in love.

The collection features liquid eyeliners, liquid lipsticks, and a multicolor eyeshadow palette with 14 dreamy colors including metallic gold, aqua, hot pink, and silver. (Damn, RiRi, slow down—we’re still trying to get a hold of those 40 foundation shades.) As for packaging, Rihanna stepped away from her previous minimalistic style with a colorful holographic eyeshadow case, translucent rainbow lipstick tubing, and glitter lettering. Take a look at the collection below and mark down your favorites. (Those liquid lipsticks? Yeah, we want them all.)

Guess it’s time to start saving those dollars and circle spooky Friday the 13th as the day we relinquish our grocery money in exchange for looking like a got damn queen. (All for you, RiRi.)