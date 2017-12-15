Rihanna Hits Back at Instagrammer Who Criticized How She Runs Fenty Beauty

Ever since Rihanna sold out of the darker shades of her award-winning Fenty Beauty foundation range days after their release, fans have been waiting with bated breath for their return. So when the 29-year-old singer finally restocked (or as she calls it, rihstocked) her website, Fenty Beauty fans were overjoyed to stock up on the mass-favorite Profiltr Foundation. All fans, except one.

Shortly after Rihanna announced the news on Instagram, one user took aim at the “Work” singer and her business for taking months to restock. The user shaded Rih by joking that she took “six months” to replenish her inventory. (Her business is only three months old.) “Girl 6 months later,” the user commented on Rih’s Instagram announcing her restocked foundation.

Not having someone criticize the way she ran her business, Rihanna hit back at the user. She explained that her team initially overstocked for more than four months’ worth of products, but because of the unexpected success, the foundations sold out in a week. At the end of her reply, Rihanna turned the tables on the user, suggesting that his shade was actually a compliment.

“Sis. we overstocked for 4 months plus,” she wrote. “But what can I do when errbody luh da kid?!…also what’s your shade sis?”

Word to the wise: Don’t come for Rihanna’s business skills, because she’s not afraid to clap right back.