The Product Rihanna Teased in Her ‘Vogue’ Tutorial is Actually Part of a New Collection

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. A mere days after unleashing her Savage X lingerie collection, everyone’s favorite bad gal is coming for our already-depleted bank accounts again. Give us a break, girl! Earlier this month, it was assumed the masses would be gifted with a new Killawatt Highlighter Foil, thanks to a 10-minute makeup tutorial that coincided with her May 2018 “Vogue” cover.

In it, the singer and beauty boss sent fans into a frenzy when she applied two never-before-seen shades to her face, and said, “beach please!,” leading us all to believe that was the name of the product. And the rumor mill churned even more when Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account reposted the clip and captioned it, “You ready? May 21, 2018.” As it turns out, that was a new foil, but there’s plenty more where that came from.

“Beach Please” actually refers to an entire, summer-ready collection that will include three new Killawatt duos, eye shimmers and limited-edition lip luminizers. The colors Rihanna used in her Vogue tutorial are “Mimosa Sunrise” (orange) and “Sangria Sunset” (magenta).

As of now, we don’t have much details, other than the drop date and a group shot of the entire line, but our eyes will be peeled for more this week. Between this and the previously released Body Lavas, we think a lot of people will be drippin’ in Fenty Beauty this summer.