Rihanna Dyes Her Hair, Paz Lotions Up Before Court

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Rihanna dyed her hair back to a more subdued hue rather than her firey red locks. We like this version better, what about you? (OK! Magazine)

W’s Beauty Director Jane Larkworthy spills some of her best beauty secrets from the biz. (Refinery29)

Paz de la Huerta apparently finds that lotioning your legs is REALLY important, as she found it neccessary to apply lotion when she arrived at court, immediately after walking through the metal detectors. (Page Six)

Fake lashes are getting a bit extreme with entire designs and prints being laid out on eyelids…creepy. (Jezebel)

Benefit Cosmetics will be opening a flagship store in SoHo, their first store to be located in NYC. (WWD)