Rihanna Got a Huge Hair Makeover

Oh, Rihanna, how we love everything you do. And wear. And say. OK, so basically, we just love you. Like, can you name one other celebrity who can pull off a Star Wars Jedi Robe during Paris Fashion Week, followed by a sleek and classic blowout at Dior just a few days later? Rihanna is the many faced style goddess. And yesterday, she showed her powers again with a complete hair change: thigh-length dreadlocks.

On Monday, Riri posted a black-and-white mirror selfie with long—like, below-the-butt long—dreadlocks, with the caption “buffalo $oldier” (we’re guessing a nod to Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier”). Word on the gossip street is the hairstyle could be for an upcoming shoot, or even for Rihanna’s part in Ocean’s 8, though we’re willing to bet the hair is simply Riri being Riri. And we are one-billion percent OK with that.