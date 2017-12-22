Rihanna Clapped Back at a Troll Who Claimed She Looked High in a Fenty Beauty Picture

Don’t come for Rihanna, unless she asks for you. Somehow, this concept is lost on Instagram trolls who continually trash the 29-year-old singer and her award-winning business, Fenty Beauty. On Tuesday, the trolls were in full force yet again, but luckily, Rihanna came prepared with the perfect clap back.

Earlier this week, Rihanna posted a slew of pictures modeling Fenty Beauty’s new 14-shade Mattemoiselle lipstick collection, which drops on December 26. The photos were stunning and goddess-like, but one user had to rain on the parade by criticizing Rihanna’s looks and modeling skills.

“You look high as shit,” the user commented on a picture of Rihanna modeling her deep red shade, PMS.

Now, we know Rihanna is no stranger to smoking weed, but given that she’s on set modeling for a business she built from the ground up, she likely wanted to be as lucid as possible. We also know that Rihanna is no stranger to hitting back at Fenty Beauty haters either (Example A), so we were confident she wasn’t going to let the trash-talking off the hook.

“or pms’d,” Rihanna replied.

Of course, this response could have multiple meanings. Rihanna could actually PMS-ing, which means that she has no time for Fenty Beauty funny business or she could be making a tongue-in-cheek joke about the lipstick shade she’s wearing. Or maybe it could be both.

Either way, the lesson learned here is that Rihanna DGAF about what you have to say about her or Fenty Beauty. So trolls, be gone.