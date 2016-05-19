Rihanna’s Fragrance of Choice Smells Like a Very Expensive Marshmallow

Rihanna, a certified badass who frequently goes by the alias Bad Gal RiRi, has never struck me as the type of person who would wear a perfume inspired by marshmallows. (To reiterate: She is bad.) And yet! Her friend @stylishgent (real identity unclear) shared via Instagram that the Barbadian queen of everything is a fan of Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy.

As a very important side note, this is the first time Rihanna has confessed to wearing a fragrance aside from her own (that said, I strongly doubt any celebrity actually wears their own branded perfume), and she wasn’t exactly thrilled by @stylishgent’s revelation. “That’s some secret bullshit,” she protests over him. “I don’t even tell anyone what I wear.”

I get it: Disclosing your “signature” fragrance is the equivalent of admitting to the world that you weren’t just born smelling, in Rihanna’s case, “as tender as orange blossom, as luscious as a marshmallow,” or like a “sexy treat for grown-ups.” But considering a 1.7 oz bottle of Love, Don’t Be Shy will run you a cool $260, I can’t imagine every member of the Rihanna Navy will be flocking to a By Kilian boutique anytime soon. Rubbing marshmallows all over your body is a cheaper and more readily available alternative will suffice.