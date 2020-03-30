Rihanna Revealed the Mastermind Behind Fenty Beauty’s Hilarious Product Names

Some positive news in the midst of rather bleak times—Rihanna is still the carefree goddess we know and love. The multi-hyphenate G.O.A.T is British Vogue‘s May cover star and besides doing it for the culture in a perfectly-styled durag, the profile is a treasure trove of Rihanna fun facts that will make you appreciate the bad gal even more.

Among them is a promising update on Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s cosmetics line that is now reportedly worth three billion dollars (NBD, Rih-Rih). It seems the wait for Fenty Skin has been as long as the one for her next album, but understandably so, you can’t rush next-level skincare. Admitting that she aims to top the success of past products like the Body Lava Luminizer, she says, “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.”

So while we probably shouldn’t expect a serum or face mask, like, tomorrow, at least we know our excitement won’t go in vain. For now, we can get familiar with the limited edition Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick (below), Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm ($18 at Sephora) and combo set ($29 at Sephora).

In related news, Rihanna also reiterated that she isn’t just twiddling her thumbs behind the scenes—homegirl has her hands in everything, including all of the brand’s website copy, product descriptions, and product names. So while she undoubtedly has a team to help with all of the above, nothing is revealed to the masses until Rihanna has flexed her copywriting chops on it first:

“Is it really true that she rewrites all of the copy on Fenty Beauty product labels? ‘Oh yeah! I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the colour names…’ she confirms. Doesn’t she have a huge team doing all this for her? ‘I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.'”

Honestly, I expect nothing less than smart and saucy wordplay from an icon—”full frontal” mascara, “cuz I’m Black” liner, “cheeks out” blush and “7daywknd” highlighter included. Find more reasons to love Rihanna by reading the entire cover story and check out a personal favorite Fenty Beauty launch here. The snap shadows are actually groundbreaking.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.