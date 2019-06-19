Wow—We Can’t Remember the Last Time Rihanna Wore This Hairstyle

Out of all the female celebrities, Rihanna is one of the biggest style and beauty chameleons. You really never know what’s she’s going to step out looking like and that’s why she’s so exciting. Last night in New York City at the launch of her Fenty pop-up shop, Rihanna switched it up again with new box braids reminiscent of ones she used to rock all the time. In fact, her whole vibe was very early-2000s, which just goes to show you early-aughts style is back. (Let’s just please leave the low-rise jeans in the past.)

Rihanna’s waist-grazing plaits are a cool burgundy color that makes them feel all the more fresh and new. She paired them with a hot pink silk minidress and turquoise chandelier earrings. You might recognize her pointy metallic sandals. Yup, they’re from her new Fenty line and they couldn’t be cooler.

We’re obsessed with the way Rihanna matched her turquoise earrings to her nails and her pink lips to her dress. How she does that without looking tacky is a real gift and that’s what makes her such a huge star.

We’re not sure exactly what makeup she’s wearing but if I was to guess I would say her lipstick is Fenty Beauty Poutsicle in Tropic Tantrum ($20 at Fenty), a gorgeous satin lipstick in bold hot pink. Add a little Pro Filt’r Foundation ($35 at Fenty) and some Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner ($20 at Fenty) and you’ve got the Rihanna look.

