Rihanna Tries Out a Bob, Again: Love It Or Hate It?

Rihanna is not one to shy away from trying a new look, considering we’ve seen her morph through a pixie, a side-shaved ‘do, an asymmetrical bob and even a mullet at various times, but this new look we’re pretty into. RiRi showed up in NYC this weekend (in a velvet bodysuit) to celebrate the end of her Diamonds World Tour rocking a sleek bob with bangs, resembling the bowl cuts we saw at Marc Jacobs Spring 2014 shows – but this style was a touch more symmetrical.

Completing her debut of the style with a red lip, sleek liner and of course plenty of selfies, Rih thanked longtime stylist Ursula Stephens for the new chop (or new wig, we’re guessing). While we’re loving this new ‘do, does that mean her days playing around with the mullet are gone? And is she leaving the pixie up to J. Law? We’re guessing now that it’s gone more “mainstream” she’ll be on to bigger and better things…

What do you think of the RiRi’s new style? Love it or hate it? Would you go for a bob that’s reminiscent of the bowl cuts you got as a kid?

Image via Instagram