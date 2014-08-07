Rihanna is Potentially Creating Her Own Beauty Empire

When it comes to beauty, Rihanna’s no newbie. Between her huge success with MAC Cosmetics (four RiRi Hearts MAC collections and two Viva Glam collections) and five Rihanna fragrances on the market, it’s no secret that the singer-turned-mogul is deep into the beauty game. The latest development? She’s filed new trademark documents that hint she’ll soon be dominating the beauty industry — on her own.

According to some new trademark documents filed, Rihanna’s been trademarking beauty terms including the following: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Cosmetics, Fenty Face, Fenty Makeup, and Fenty Nails. If you were wondering about the “Fenty” half of these terms, it’s Rihanna’s last name. Granted, these trademarks are simply that — trademarks — but it means that she’s gearing up to protect all potential future brand names, if she decides to create her own beauty companies. She’s also been trademarking fashion-related terms, which simply means world domination.

Considering Rihanna’s successful track record within the beauty space, it makes sense that she’d start her own business, and we’re also lead to believe that it would be a successful venture. Anyone who can sell out a MAC Cosmetics lipstick within the first three hours of sales can probably take over the rest of the cosmetics world, too.

Would you try Rihanna cosmetics, or do you think the company will tank? Let us know in the comments below!

