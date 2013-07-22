Beauty Buzz: Rihanna Bares All in Fragrance Ad, Marc Jacobs Beauty is Online, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs may not be officially launching his line until next month, but he quietly launched 5 of his products on Sephora.com already. [Refinery 29]

2. Real life pin-up girls spill all of the retro beauty secrets that you need to know. [Allure]

3. Because we all need new hair ideas, here are pretty and practical braids that you can do in 5 minutes flat. [Daily Makeover]

4. Rihanna strips down to nothing but underwear and heels in her latest perfume ad, Rogue, because, why not? [Fashionista]

5. With summer being a busy season for dating (or at least an active social life) here are some useful date night makeup ideas. [Glamour]