My Inner Parisian is Amoureux With Rihanna’s Eye-Grazing Bangs

Whenever I see a friend or a celebrity get bangs and seeing how cute they look, it makes me wonder if I should follow in their footsteps. But bangs are the kind of high maintenance I don’t have time for. Rihanna’s bangs though look possibly do-able. They’re long and piecey and while heavy, angeled on the sides to make them look laid-back and cool. That’s not surprising considering the wearer. Ri took her new bangs for a spin at Paris Fashion Week while celebrating a new Fenty pop-up shop in the city.

Rihanna’s fringe extends past her eyebrows, drawing attention to those dark eyes. She loves to switch up her hair, going from braids to red bobs to brunette waves, but this classic black hue is super pretty. She paired the look with a bright red lip—from Fenty Beauty, I’m sure. Her skin looks flawless so there’s a great chance she’s wearing a full face of her cult-favorite makeup brand.

If Rihanna’s chic bangs make you want to get bangs too but you’re afraid of the commitment, I feel you. It’s probable Ri’s are a wig and going faux is a great option. Clip-on bangs have come a long way in recent years. I love Insert Name Here’s Zooey Bangs ($65 at INH Hair), which come in 13 different shades. Also, try out one of these natural-looking wigs. But a trip to Paris? You’re on your own.

