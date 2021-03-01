I Have A Love/Hate Relationship With Rihanna’s New Bangs

I don’t know about you, but when I see a haircut I love, I’m convinced I can pull it off regardless of whether that’s true or not. This is even worse when it comes to bangs. In the early 2000s, I had straight across, Zooey Deschanel-style bangs that I loved but didn’t look great on me or work with my hair texture. Rihanna’s bangs in the new Savage x Fenty campaign are bringing me back to that time and making me think it’s the moment for blunt bangs again. They look that good.

Rihanna shared her new bangs on Instagram and Twitter while wearing her lingerie brand’s newest spring launches, a floral mesh set that is to die for. Her hair is long and straight and her bangs are eye-grazing and ultra-smooth. It’s bringing me back to a time when I had to actually carry around a mini flat iron to keep my bangs in check.

Of course, her new hair is probably the result of wigs and extensions and that can be a great way to do it if you want to try a new look without the commitment. And if you really want to get the full Rihanna vibe, grab her lingerie set, too.

If these bright, spring-y colors aren’t your jam, we’re loving the black lingerie with pastel florals, such as the Free Spirit Floral Embroidery Unlined Balconette Bra ($49.95 at Savage X). The collection comes in sizes 32A-42DDD and XS-3X.