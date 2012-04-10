How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

We all have days where we have some dark circles under our eyes, whether it is from lack of sleep, a long night out, or just one of those days. Instead of throwing your hands in the air and giving up before running out the door, try these tips for hiding those pesky under eye circles from Maybelline makeup artist Melissa Silver.
Apparently, our concealer isn’t all to blame when the dark circles creep back up around 10:30AM, but it does have something to do with it. So click through the slide show above and take careful note the next time you go shopping – this way you’ll look a bit more alive and awake in the future!
Photos: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Cathy, MC2 Model Management
Step 1: Apply your foundation first, then use concealer where needed to cover your
dark circles. Start at the inner corner of your eye applying toward the outer corner. When choosing a concealer, keep in mind that you always want to brighten, and less is always more. (Maybelline Dream
Lumi Touch, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Step 2: Camouflage and brighten by concentrating on the inner corner
and then blend. You can carry the concealer around to the upper cheek bone if it
has a highlighter. Use your ring finger to apply because it has the lightest
touch and pat rather than rubbing.
Step 3: You can also use the concealer wherever there are shadows or red areas, be it
the chin cleft, around the nose, lips, or brows.
Step 4: Blend these areas with your ring finger as well.
Step 5: Once your skin is flawless, feel free to add a fun pink lip or gloss to brighten the look.