Richard Chai Love Brings Subtlety to the Graphic Eye

With New York Fashion Week under way, we can’t wait to see what trends will be hitting the runways to inspire us for the Spring/Summer 2013 season. James Kaliardos, the key artist for MAC Cosmetics who led the team at Richard Chai Love, said that he hoped to see stronger colors on the eyes this season — and we couldn’t agree more.

For the look for Richard Chai’s show, he created a “soft, 60s eye with clean sporty skin.” Using a new MAC Fluidline Liner in “dirty blonde” that he described as “brow-friendly” he created a very graphic, 60s line in the crease of the eye and a “floating line” on the top, so that the liner wasn’t quite hitting the eyelashes but floating around the shape of the eye. He noted that he liked the idea that it wasn’t a black shadow, making the look a bit softer. For the “sporty skin” Kaliardos created a “perfect” base using foundation and concealer where needed, but noted that the look for spring is subtle and sheer — you don’t want to layer on the makeup. To finish the makeup look, he used MAC lip conditioner and a bit of Dim Lip Erase to “beige out” the lip look.

On the hair, Kevin Ryan led the team for Aveda, stating that the look was “fairly streamlined with a sporty feel.” The look was a simple yet sleek, something that could easily be pulled off on the streets. Each boy and girl had a deep part that was put “in the wrong place” and moved around so that the look wasn’t too retro or too modern. Ryan combined a mixture of gel and Brilliant spray to give the hair a shiny look (and stay in place) and slicked it back.

To complete the looks, the nails were polished with Julep’s Sienna gold polish and a matte top coat, giving them a texture that you couldn’t quite place, yet complimenting all of the pale neutrals in Richard Chai’s line.

