Backstage Beauty: How to Get the Velvety Jade Eyes at Richard Chai

Our first behind-the-scenes stop at New York Fashion Week was the backstage beauty tent at Richard Chai, where Beauty.com Lead Makeup Artist Romy Soleimani was hard at work primping and prepping the models. At the start of every season, we storm Lincoln Center with fingers crossed that there will actually be some great makeup looks happening and not just the ever-popular “no makeup-makeup” look. We were pleasantly surprised with the stunning, shimmery peepers that greeted us at Chai.

Soleimani said of her creation, “The green shadow has high shine, which is also seen in the clothing and the liner adds a graphic element. It almost looks like cloud on the eye; moody and hazy with the hair coming across the face.”

MORE: Every Little Detail: Ways to Follow Us During New York Fashion Week

To get the look, apply Kevyn Aucoin Loose Shimmer Shadow in Jade, alternating with your finger and Kevyn’s small round brush, which is good for smudging underneath and blending. In order for the shadow to stay put and not crease up midday, start with a bit of primer, followed by concealer, before going in with the shadow. “This particular formula has a very fine pigment, so it does grab onto your eye, but that will ensure it won’t go anywhere later on,” says Soleimani.

Next, line the eyes with Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Liner in Black and apply two coats of The Essential Mascara. As for the brows, use The Precision Brow Pencil in Brunette. Just how do you get soft, impeccably-groomed brows like the ones framing the models’ eyes we asked? “By applying a tiny bit of hairspray on an old mascara brush and brushing upward after filling in with a pencil,” Soleimani answered. Duh. (Actually we’re not even going to joke, that’s brilliant and we’re testing out that trick immediately.)

Image via Kelli Acciardo