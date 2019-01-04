Need a Winter Moisturizer? Lay it on Thick With These Sephora Best-Sellers

Scroll To See More Images

We won’t pretend that moisturizing is a “one size fits all” kind of beauty product. There are a lot of factors that go into deciding what will actually work–especially a rich moisturizer. First, you’ve got to identify what category your skin fits into: oily, dry, acne-prone or combination. And let’s be completely honest: more often than not, we’re able to check all four boxes, which makes our search even more daunting.

Combine that with lifestyle choices and the amount of pollution where ever you live and it turns into a revolving door of trial-and-error that never seems to end. All of that aside (for now at least), there’s one thing most of us can agree on; and it’s that our skin could use a little more TLC this time of year. The temps are low, wind is high and the moisture we spent minutes putting into our skin is sucked out in record time. We’re chapped, dry and our makeup just isn’t sitting right. In short: we’re on a struggle bus just minutes after walking out the house.

And when this starts happening, we know need to lay it on thick with something that not only feels luxurious, but packs a punch in the hydrating department too. Sure, we could suggest you spend ample time scouring the ‘Net for that one, perfect find, but who has time for that? Instead, we’re going straight to the biggest beauty source, Sephora, and seeing what other shoppers are purchasing. Ahead, the best-selling rich moisturizers flying off shelves right now.

Clinique.

Clinique iD Custom-Blend Hydrator + Cartridge for Irritation

Late last year, the iconic brand launched this updated version of the childhood fave Moisturizing Lotion and it’s already a best-seller. Shoppers can choose from 15 different cartridges (split between jelly and lotion), all of which address a myriad of concerns.

$39 at Sephora

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but once you’re labeled a cult favorite, people can’t stop buying. Perhaps it has something to do with the brand’s custom “Miracle Broth,” a blend of ultra-hydrating oils (eucalyptus, sesame seed, sweet almond) and plant extracts (algae, citrus).

$175 at Sephora

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

Airy yet creamy, this all-purpose moisturizer is a blend of six different rare African oils to lock in hydration, as well as fermented green tea to diminish fine lines.

$60 at Sephora

philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar Dry

This dry skin version of the brand’s most popular moisturizer includes three different AHAs for gentle exfoliation, as well as an Asian fruit extract for brightening.

$39 at Sephora

L’Occitane Ultra Rich Face Cream

Dense and creamy without a yucky film, this richer than rich moisturizer’s formula is a whopping 20 percent shea butter.

$34 at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

The cera complex and hyaluronic acid in this K-beauty fave deliver moisture to the skin and form an invisible barrier to love it all in too.

$48 at Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Cream

Don’t be fooled by the weightless feel of this gel cream. It’s made with a silk protein that mimics the molecular structure of your skin, so it can really bind onto the moisture beyond the surface of your face.

$120 at Sephora

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

For sensitive skin types, this natural cream is made with adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms to calm irritation as it hydrates.

$58 at Sephora

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

Rich yet quick absorbing, this cleverly named moisturizer combines collagen, peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides; all prime hydrating ingredients.

$48 at Sephora

tarte Drink of H20 Hydrating Boost

This moisturizer is a day at the beach for your skin, thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid, sea salts and marine plant extracts.

$39 at Sephora

Kopari Coconut Melt

100 percent organic, refined coconut oil. It should come as no surprise that people swear by this for head to toe moisture.

$28 at Sephora