Hailey Bieber’s Next Rhode Lip Balm Flavor Is Here & It’s Limited-Edition for the Warm Weather

This week, my TikTok FYP has been about three things: the possible TikTok ban, Succession and what flavor Hailey Bieber’s next Rhode lip balm is going to be. Many guessed lemon based on citrus-sounding ingredients spotted in campaign videos. I saw orange thrown around, too. Fans obviously have spring and summer temperatures on their minds and they weren’t far off on their guesses. The next Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is officially here and it’s Passionfruit Jelly. Are you surprised?

To celebrate the limited-edition launch, Bieber released a gorgeous digital campaign shot by photographer Cameron Hammond. In it, she’s posing with passionfruit showing off a bare face and glossy, hydrated lips — thanks to the Peptide Lip Treatment, of course. Since it launched with the brand last June, the lip treatment has been a favorite, selling out so fast Rhode can hardly keep it in stock. There are currently three flavors — watermelon slice, salted caramel and unscented — with Passionfruit Jelly being the fourth.

The lip treatment is so popular because of the way it hydrates and leaves lips plump and juicy without being sticky. It also stays put unlike other lip balms that you have to apply over and over again. The formula contains fatty acid-enriched shea butter, plumping peptides, hydrating capuaçu and lauric acid-based babassu to support the microbiome.

Peptide Lip Treatment is perfect for the “gym lips” trend of lip liner blended with a clear lip balm. Use it with Bieber’s favorite liners, including Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in 600 Anywhere Caffeine ($22 at Sephora), Tower 28 OneLiner Multi-Liner in Draw Me ($15 at Sephora) and M.A.C. Lip Pencil in Cork ($22 at M.A.C.)

You can officially grab Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly on April 6 for $16 on the Rhode website. Since it’s limited-edition, we don’t expect it to stay in stock for very long.