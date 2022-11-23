7 Beauty Steals from Olaplex to Benefit to Shop During Revolve’s Pre-Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are you usually go to Revolve for party dresses, trendy shoes and going out tops. But did you know the retailer stocks some of the best beauty products around? And during Revolve’s Black Friday 2022 sale, beauty is included from brands such as Olapex, Wander Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics and more. Seriously, these are the good brands, the ones that don’t go on sale very often — especially for up to half off.

While you grab those seriously cute holiday dresses, be sure to head over to the beauty section to shop all the glam you need now and throughout the year. Because these aren’t one-off holiday finds. These are must-have, everyday essentials like best-selling mascara, TikTok-viral color-changing blush, hair oil, face and eye masks, and so much more.

There’s even a few home goods on sale, such as a chic little bedside diffuser to upgrade your bedroom this winter. Ready to shop before it all sells out? Check out some of our favorites, below.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Tons of Olaplex is on sale, including the strengthening and repairing conditioner.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Souvenir Silver Eye Mask 6 Pack

You’ve seen these brightening and hydrating eye masks on celebs and now you can try ’em out for half off.

Allies of Skin Molecular Silk Amino Hydrating Cleanser

This pH-balanced cleanser uses organic safflower oil and moringa oil to break down grime and impurities while nourishing the skin.

Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil

This cleansing oil melts away impurities and makeup with rose hip, green tea, avocado and olive fruit oil.

Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil

The original green shade of this TikTok-viral blush oil is on sale — and don’t be afraid of the color. It changes to the perfect poppy pink for your skin tone.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara in Brown

You’ve probably seen brown mascara going viral on Beauty TikTok. It’s because it looks so pretty on a variety of skin tones. Try it with Benefit’s ultra-lengthening mascara.

HigherDose V4 InFrared Sauna Blanket

This cult-favorite warming blanket increases the body’s thermal energy and promotes a temporary increase in blood flow. Celebs love it.