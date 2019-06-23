13 Underrated Gems Hiding in Revolve’s Beauty Shop

Scroll To See More Images

You already know mega e-tailer Revolve for their vast array of stylish —and often Instagram-famous and influencer-approved — apparel and accessories, well-stocked with thousands of on-trend pieces by forward-leaning contemporary brands backed by a cool-girl branding to match. The site has no shortage of pieces to choose from, whether you’re looking for a pair of vintage-inspired jeans, elevated activewear staples, or a flirty dress for your next summer soiree. Revolve Beauty quietly launched in 2016, and while their vast beauty category is chock full of luxe skincare goods, guru-approved color cosmetics, innovative wellness supplements and plenty of hair care essentials, I tend to hear far less about their impressive beauty offerings than frankly, I feel is deserved. #Revolvebeauty’s category is brimming with hundreds of hidden beauty gems just waiting for you to discover them. From cutting-edge skincare innovations by up-and-coming indie labels to best-selling (and often chronically sold-out) palettes and polishes from industry mavens that you didn’t know they carried, if you’ve never browsed Revolve’s beauty selection, it’s time to get to it.

Next time you’re browsing for a stand-out dress to impress your new BF’s friends and family at his cousin’s wedding or shopping for a new 4th of July-friendly swimsuit for that boozy BBQ you plan on attending in style, I suggest making a detour from your usual sartorial browsing routine on the site to check out their surprising assortment of cult-favorite and iconic beauty products that you can stock up on in one transaction. I mean, there’s no reason to pull out your credit card *sigh* twice in one sitting to purchase a new outfit at Revolve and then make a second, virtual trip over to Sephora to re-order your almost-empty foundation when you can easily accomplish both tasks at once. To make it even easier for you, we’ve rounded up 13 stellar finds that often go under-looked, from novelty beauty products to skincare staples that you’ll need stocked in your current summer lineup.

1. Lime Crime Sunkissed Freckle Pen

The faux freckle trend overtaking the beauty world right now is my favorite fad to come about in a very long time. I’ve used Freck’s O.G. faking product, and I can’t wait to try this user-friendly felt-tip pen to stamp on some sun-kissed-feigning spots this summer.

2. Remove and Chill Nail Polish Remover Cream

I saw this genius product demoed at the Indie Beauty Expo earlier in the year and was amazed that no one had thought to come with this until 2019. The nourishing cream formula effectively removes polish in minutes, without the toxic fumes and drying side effects that you get with a traditional acetone remover. And, the packaging couldn’t be any cooler.

3. LashFood Phyto-Medic Lash Enhancing Serum

There are several eyelash-enhancing treatments available these days, but most of them come along with some bizarre side effects, including changing your eye color (um, scary). LashFood’s natural alternative is formulated with a slew of volume-boosting actives including Arginine to accelerate growth and lavender water, which has been shown to improve a range of hair loss conditions like alopecia. It’s a best-seller for a reason.

4. Artis Elite Mirror Oval 6

This designer makeup brush isn’t exactly budget-friendly, but it sure is luxe. It makes applying your makeup feel like a spa treatment, and it also deposits product like a dream. Worth every penny, in my humble opinion.

5. Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation

I started seeing this compact foundation crop up all over my Instagram feed a year or so ago, and figured it was another social media darling with little credibility. Boy was I wrong. This powder glides over the skin seamlessly, offering buildable coverage (you can get it to pretty full) without being overly dry or cakey. I love how on-the-go-friendly the application is. It’s one of my favorites.

6. Aesop Rosehip Seed Lip Cream

Aesop’s known for their prestige line of elevated products that scream luxury. The brand’s packaging alone makes Aesop one of the most covetable in the industry. While their elevated hand creams are perhaps the most popular of their product range, this affordable lip cream feels luxe and somehow, fairly priced.

7. Fillerina Treatment Grade 2

This innovative skincare system aims to mimic the effects of cosmetic injectables without having to head to a professional and shell out the big bucks. It works to soften lines and restore volume to the skin thanks to a blend of 6 different hyaluronic acids (what most fillers contain) with small molecules to allow for deep penetration into the skin.

8. Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Oil

Okay, maybe this one isn’t exactly underrated, but I had to include here because ever since I started using this non-greasy facial oil a couple of months ago, I simply cannot go a day without it. It’s infused with Azulene and Blue Tansy, which both boast anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a solid oil option for those with acne-prone skin and redness and even rosacea. I’ve noticed my skin looks more even, and the stubborn flush that sits permanently around my nose has nearly vanished. It also works well under makeup and doesn’t pill up.

9. MagicStripes Chin & Cheek Lifting Face Mask

These masks may look kind of hilarious, but I’ve used them when I went a little overboard on the salt the night prior and, it may be the placebo effect, but I felt like my jaw line looked more contoured after leaving these on for an hour or so.

10. Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Acid Self Tanner Serum

You may be familiar with Tane-Luxe’s original facial self tanning serum that allows you to wake up to a bronze face without sacrificing your nightly skincare routine (you simply mix it in with your favorite serum before bed), but this version of their classic formula is actually infused with hyaluronic acid, so you don’t have to use it as an add-in. I love their original formula (it really does work overnight) and I can’t wait to try this skin-plumping alternative.

11. Vita Liberata Invisi Self Tanning Foam

This mess-free self tanning product makes a UV-free tan at home so much easier. This clear formula won’t transfer onto clothing and furniture and it’s super easy to apply evenly thanks to the foaming action that basically disperses itself onto the skin.

12. Bioderma Sensibio Light Cream

Bioderma’s culty micellar water arguably put this French pharmacy brand on the map in the U.S. It’s a best-seller and not overpriced, but there creme moisturizer from the same Sensibio line is equally as lust-worthy, despite not getting as much attention. It’s lightweight and doubles as a makeup primer, leaving the skin hydrated, plump, and taut without looking oily.

13. HUM Glow Sweet Glow Skin Hydration Vegan Gummies

Revolve has a surprisingly vast selection of wellness product, including ingestible beauty supplements, probiotic tonics and elixirs and luxe protein powders. These delicious gummies contain a blend of glow-from-within vitamins and minerals, along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamins C and E to boost collagen production and fight free radical damage. They also taste amazing — it’s hard to stick to the suggested serving size of just 2 TBH.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.