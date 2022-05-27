7 TikTok-Viral Beauty Products You Didn’t Know You Could Get at Revolve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You already know the retailer for its festival-worthy ‘fits, wedding-ready gowns and killer accessories, but did you know Revolve is stocked full of viral beauty products currently blowing up on TikTok? It’s true. We’re talking hair products, beauty tools, makeup, skincare and even sex toys. So, when you’re shopping the massive sales this weekend, we’ve got a few more things you can add to cart and get that free 2-day shipping we all love so much.

Some of these viral beauty products have been around forever — they’re OGs makeup artists swear by. Others are brand-new launches picking up steam with huge beauty influencers loving them on TikTok. They’re not all expensive either. Products start at just $9 for an ultra-hydrating lip balm. Plus, many of the popular skincare picks are under $40. Of course, there are also the splurge-worthy gifts we’re all about gifting ourselves, such as $115 light therapy masks and $129 vibrators (well, we’d call that a necessity).

We got you started with some of our favorites, below.

Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush

Benefit just relaunched its entire powder blush collection with some OG faves and new hues — especially for those with darker skin tones. The packaging is also smaller and sleeker and TikTokers are loving them.

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip

Bella Hadid loves this hair accessory brand and we’re big fans of the best-selling flower clips.

Tan Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Influencers like Tinx swear by Tan Luxe’s custom self-tanning drops thanks to their ease of use and skincare-like benefits. Just mix 2-6 drops in with your usual body moisturizer.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre

This cult classic moisturizer is loved by makeup artists and dermatologists all over the world and now, TikTokers are catching on. The sensitive skin-friendly hydrator even acts as a stellar makeup primer — and remover. Seriously, what doesn’t it do?!

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Face Oil

Is there a TikToker out there who doesn’t apply Charlotte Tilbury face oils before their makeup? This new plumping face oil is especially popular with those who have dry skin.

Noto Botanics Multi-Benne Stain

If a flush of natural-looking color is your jam, look no further than this multi-use stain that looks so pretty on the cheeks and lips. It’s basically like skincare too, with organic rosehip seed oil, coconut, jojoba oil and shea butter.

111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask

This anti-aging mask duo features a top piece for softening the appearance of frown lines and wrinkles, and a lower mask for smoothing and plumping the skin. Oh, and it’s jet black. Talk about TikTok-friendly.