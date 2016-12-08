StyleCaster
Revolve Just Launched a Beauty Shop Filled With Cult-Favorite Brands

Lauren Caruso
Revolve Launches Beauty
In what seems to be a trend in the latter half of 2016, Revolve—the brand you already know for housing hundreds of blogger-approved, oft-emerging contemporary wares—is getting into the beauty game with the launch of #revolvebeauty, an dedicated on-site vertical, according to WWD. The launch comes during a big year for Revolve, who launched its own line of activewear in January, as well as the introduction of Revolve Mini, a shops-in-shop curation of kids clothes from brands like Mara Hoffman and Seven For All Mankind, back in March.

The beauty shop features everything from skin-care, hair, nails, tools, and makeup from cult indie brands like Smith & Cult, Sachajuan, Ilia, Herbivore, Verso, and Ouai. Keeping with Revolves Los-Angeles-cool-girl vibe, nearly every product is perfectly minimalist, because if it’s not Instagram-able, what’s the point?

“The launch of beauty is really exciting for us,” Lauren Yerkes, Revolve’s buying director, said in a release. “We have built such a strong lifestyle for our customer that the natural progression was to add beauty to our roster.  We wanted to offer her a range of product that can get her through her day, whether she is attending an event or going to the beach.”

Take a look to see our 20-plus favorite beauty picks from the launch.

Herbivore Lapis Face Oil. $72; at Revolve

Kosas Lipstick in Darkroom, $26; at Revolve

Sachajuan Dry Hair Shampoo, $26; at Revolve

Stila Perfect Me Perfect Hue Eye & Cheek Palette, $39; at Revolve

Ilia Illuminator, $34; at Revolve

Kai Body Butter, $52; at Revolve

Kjaer Weiss Cream Blush, $56; at Revolve

Verso 5 Super Eye Serum, $80; at Revolve

Stila La Quill Precision Eyeliner Brush, $29; at Revolve

100% Pure Lip & Cheek Tint, $25; at Revolve

Context Vitamin C All Day Cream, $35; at Revolve

Noto Rooted Oil, $60; at Revolve

Sachajuan Volume Powder, $35; at Revolve

Anese Soothing Hair and Body Elixir, $26; at Revolve

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish, $20; at Revolve

Alice + Olivia Stace Face Makeup Bag, $98; at Revolve

Stila Lush Lips Water Plumping Primer, $21; at Revolve

Grown Alchemist Balancing Toner, $24; at Revolve

Aesop SPF 30 Lip Balm, $19; at Revolve

NCLA What's Your Sign Scorpio Nail Laquer, $18; at Revolve

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt, $36; at Revolve

Kjaer Weiss Eye Shadow, $45; at Revolve

Ilia Mascara, $26; at Revolve

