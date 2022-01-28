Revolve Beauty Put 7 Popular BIPOC-Owned Brands In One Must-Have Kit — And All Proceeds Go to Charity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I need to shop, I tend to vote with my wallet — well, as much as possible. That’s why I was so excited to see the Revolve Beauty x KNC School of Beauty Bag with its eight BIPOC-founded products from seven buzzy brands. This way, not only are you supporting some smaller companies, but you’re also giving back at the same. Revolve says all profits go right to charity. Plus, the collection has a value of more than $200 (!!!) so it’s basically a no-brainer.

Revolve Beauty teamed up with Kristen Noel Crawley, founder of KNC Beauty, on the kit. Of course, you get two of KNC’s masks, a 5-pack of both the Lip Mask and Eye Mask. Let me tell you, these are hydrating and Instagram-friendly at the same time. There are also full sizes of Elaluz Clean Deodorant (Camila Coelho’s line!) with a Eucalyptus Rose scent and Golde Original Turmeric Tonic Blend for a yummy superfood latte. We’re big fans of Golde founder Trinity Mouzon Wofford, here. In fact, this specific tonic is sold out on the brand’s website so now’s your chance to grab it.

Now, let’s get to your self-care moment. For a night in with Netflix, you get travel sizes of Nubyen Vali-I-Date Sea Ivory Soak with mineral-based sea salts and essential oils (bath time!) and Rose Ingleton MD Skin Calming Booster for hydrated skin. Get your dry hair in check with Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask and moisturize from head-to-toe with the iconic Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It all comes in a cute reusable pink pouch. And did I mention that all of these together have a retail value of $207?!

The Revolve Beauty x KNC School of Beauty Bag is limited-edition so scoop it up while you can. It makes an amazing gift, especially since Feburary is Black History Month and it’s an extra-great time to support your fave Black-owned brands.