This Is Halloween: Revolution Beauty’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection Is Scary Good

Tim Burton fans know the truth. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a perfect movie. It’s both a Halloween and Christmas movie, has the best creepy music and its characters make the coolest costumes. Revolution Beauty’s Nightmare Before Christmas Collection is another fun addition to the Tim Burton fam. Because Halloween 2020 might not look like you expected it to look, there’s a chance you might be home making TikToks instead of out at a party. That’s OK. This collection is perfect for every transformation video.

The cruelty-free, affordable beauty brand is a favorite for its pigmented shadows in trendy hues. This collection is cute as hell with Nightmare-inspired packaging and shade names. This is the only time it’s appropriate to put “Bugs” on your eyelids. Whether you’re a Jack or a Sally, there’s a palette, cosmetic bag, lip gloss and highlighter perfect for you. The best part? Nothing costs more than $22. And because it’s Ulta, you might have some points or coupons to use. Score. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the deals in the Fall Haul event!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Black Cosmetic Bag

Carry your collection all-year-round.

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Clear Cosmetic Bag

Or grab this fun clear version!

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Sally Palette

With 36 matte and metallic eyeshadows and Sally on the front.

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Misfit Love Highlighter

There are two highlighter options: Misfit Love is a gold and bronze highlighter for warm undertones, while Moonlight, Mischief & Madness is apeachy pink highlighter with a pearlescent hue to flatter cool undertones.

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Jack Palette

With 36 matte and metallic eyeshadows and the Pumpkin King on the front.

The Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Zero Lip Gloss

There are a few lip gloss shades to choose from but we’re loving this clear gloss with Zero the pet ghost dog on it.