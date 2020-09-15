Calling All ‘Friends’ Stans: This Makeup Line Was Made for You

Although it aired from 1994 to 2004, Friends has fans that span generations. Millennials and their parents caught it live on TV—especially the later seasons—and Gen Z found it on streaming platforms. It’s hard to believe that almost 20 years later and we’re still obsessed with Friends-themed merch. Call it the ’90s and early-2000s effect. The show isn’t just popular but Rachel Green hairstyles and all the makeup and wardrobe worn on the show are back in style. Next up? The Revolution Beauty x Friends makeup collection.

The 7-piece line from the affordable, trendy brand is exclusive to Ulta and selling out—fast. (Sign up for restock notices!) The packaging is adorable, which the iconic Friends couch, Central Perk sign and yellow NYC cab. There are three mini eyeshadow palettes and three lipsticks for Monica, Rachel and Phoebe, as well as a huge 27-shade collector’s palette. The shades are inspired by the women’s ’90s makeup looks.

Friends fans will totally get all the little details and the fun shade names. On a Break and Smelly Cat and Lobster are standout hues from the ultra-wearable palettes featuring matte and shimmer finishes. We’re hoping other favorite ’90s shows such as Sister, Sister and Moesha are up next for collabs.

Revolution X Friends Rachel Palette

Rachel’s ’90s look might have been the most iconic. Grab her palette for bright pink Pushover and bronze Chip shades.

Revolution X Friends Rachel Lipstick

Shop Revolution Beauty’s Satin Kiss Lipstick in a new Friends-themed package. Rachel’s lipstick is a mauve with a satin matte finish

Revolution X Friends Phoebe Palette

This nine-shade palette is all Phoebe with light pink Smelly Cat and peach Lobster.

Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lipstick

Pheobe’s lipstick is a deep pink with a satin matte finish.

Revolution X Friends Monica Palette

If Monica is your fave, this 9-pan palette should be in your shopping cart already. Shades are so ’90s Monica, including brown Frizzy and blush Chicken colors.

Revolution X Friends Monica Lipstick

This peachy pink with a satin matte finish is perfect for Monica.

Revolution X Friends Limitless Palette

This large 27-shade eyeshadow palette includes both matte and shimmery finishes for infinite looks. Hues are named after iconic Friends characters, including Janice, Frank and Mindy.