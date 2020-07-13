Revlon’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Collection Is a Colorful ‘80s Dream

We’ve been waiting three years for the next Wonder Woman film and now’s it’s only three months away (even if we have to watch it at home this time around.) To celebrate the October 2 release of Wonder Woman 1984, Revlon launched a Wonder Woman collection inspired by the colorful, bright shades of the 1980s. There are all-new shades plus a few iconic Revlon favorites in the limited-edition Wonder Woman packaging. Even better? You can shop it all on your next Target run.

This line is totally different from Revlon’s other recent collections, including the recent Sofia Carson launch, Ashley Graham’s many product drops and even the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel line. It’s brighter and bolder. There are still Revlon’s classic reds and pinks but also teal and hot pink eyeshadow hues, gold highlighter and glitter lips. You can wear it all now during the summer (even if just on a Zoom call!) and rock it all through fall when the movie debuts.

Shop some of our favorites from the collection below and start practicing your ’80s glam with contrasting eyeshadow colors and bold lips. We can’t wait to see the looks Gal Gadot rocks in the movie. They’re sure to be show-stopping.

The Wonder Woman Face & Eye Palette

Including 10 bold shades with matte, metallic and pearl finishes.

Liquid Armor Glow Pot – Golden Lasso

This jelly-like highlighter gives the face that trendy wet look.

Transforming Eye Powders – Turquoise/Purple

With two sides of silky eyeshadow.

ColorStay Glaze Stick Eye Shadowliner

These high-glide cream eyeshadow sticks make applying a shade quick and easy on the go.

Warrior Glitter Lip Color

Apply one coat of full-coverage lip color. Then, smack your lips together for a burst of glitter.