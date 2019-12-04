Revlon Just Made Its Super-Popular Lipstick Matte for the First Time

For years, Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick has been a drugstore favorite for the way it hydrates lips while coating them with intense color. Now, we have even more to choose from with an all-new formula. Get ready to try Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes, 24 gorgeous hues with a velvet matte finish. The brand released the new line in honor of Super Lustrous’ 80th Anniversary. Yes, 80th. Your grandmother probably even wore the OG lipsticks.

These particular matte lipsticks aren’t dry and cakey but instead feel comfortable on the lips. According to Revlon, it’s because they contain a botanical complex of agave, Moringa oil and Cupuacu butter to soften lips while giving them that burst of color. Each of the 24 shades comes in new sleek matte black tubes with slim gold ring detail so you’ll be able to subtly tell them apart from the original Super Lustrous Lipstick hues.

Shop some of my current favorite colors, below. You can’t go wrong with any of these for the holiday season.

Spiced Cocoa is the ’90s lipstick shade we’ve been looking for.

We could see Crushed Rubies popping on a variety of different skin tones.

Don’t be afraid of purple lipstick. Kiss & Tell is ultra-pretty on the lips.

Lighten up your winter wardrobe with the bright Fire & Ice.

Switch up your true red lipstick for a more mauve version.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.