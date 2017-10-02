We’re Surprisingly Excited to Try Revlon’s New Pizza Cutter Eyeliner

If you’re having a severe case of the Mondays, Revlon’s new eyeliner may just upgrade your mood and makeup game. The brand’s Color Stay Exactify Liquid Liner is a far cry from your standard eye pencil, thanks to its unique spinning tipped applicator. In fact, the innovative shape has already lead to it being dubbed the first ever “pizza cutter eyeliner.”

The small circular applicator allows you to “roll” on your eyeliner the way you might slice a pie and comes in four gorgeous shades: black, sparkling black, mermaid blue, and mulberry (a reddish burgundy color). According to Refinery29, the trick to using it with ease is to feather your eyelid rather than try attempting to apply in one smooth stroke.

The ColorStay Exactify Liquid Liner is now available online or at your local drugstore for just $11.99. So hurry up and buy yourself a slice of eyeliner heaven. We’d say its a worthy addition to your makeup bag.