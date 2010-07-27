Revlon PhotoReady Makeup

I’ve replaced my usual $185 luxe foundation–made with CAVIAR–with this $14 technologically advanced jewel of a foundation. Its formula is incredibly smooth and blendable while imparting a subtle glow. It never looks heavy or even remotely like you’re wearing a foundation. And yet, as I’m applying it to my face, I can literally see where I’ve erased blemishes and imperfections as I smooth it on.

Price: $14

Where to Buy: ulta.com

