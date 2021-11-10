The Iconic Revlon One Step Hairdryer Just Got a Serious Upgrade

I can’t think of a more viral drugstore product than the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. Its fans are obsessed with the way it blows out even the curliest hair to a smooth, bouncy style. But even if you love something, that doesn’t mean you can’t see its faults. Everything can be updated. That’s what Revlon did with the One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus. The brand took the iconic blow dry brush and made some tweaks that might just make your life a lot easier.

Revlon listened to fans who wanted the tool to help them prevent heat damage more effectively. That’s why the One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus has ceramic titanium tourmaline technology. Plus, there are four heat settings: low, medium, high and cool. The original only offered low, high and cool, which had most choosing the hottest option. If your hair is on the thinner side or it’s color-treated, it’s probably best to choose medium.

There’s probably something else you’re noticing about the Plus: the width is smaller! At just 2.4-inch, you can get closer to the root and create even more styles. The original has a 4.25-inch head! Finally, the drying head is now detachable, which makes traveling and storing your brush even easier. Plus, it opens the door for other possible attachments in the future. Hey, a girl can dream!

With the holidays right around the corner, there’s no doubt the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus is sure to be a hot seller so I say, grab it before you can’t anymore.