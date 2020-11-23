Revlon’s Iconic One-Step Hair Dryer Is Half-Off Right Now, So Smooth Days Ahead

Revlon’s magical hairdryer and brush-hybrid has been generating buzz for the past two years, and for good reason. The game-changing tool you never knew you needed has garnered rave reviews, and even been deemed a salon blow-out alternative. That’s why it’s so notable whenever the already budget-friendly Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is on sale, and not a slight one at that.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday, which officially kicked off on Friday, the hot air brush—usually $59.99—is only $29.38. Yes, a game-changing hair tool is under $30. This is not a drill. It’s got plenty of fans to back up the hype, too. The dryer has a whopping 112,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. That’s nothing to sneeze at, especially on Amazon.

I snagged myself a Revlon One-Step two months ago. I have notoriously frizzy hair, and despite many to traditionally blow dry my hair with a hair dryer and brush, I could never master the perfect blow out. I totally gave up a few years ago and just started air-drying my hair.

The brush, which is honestly larger than I expected, blasts hot air through holes on the brush. You can choose from three different heat settings or a cool dry setting. I personally use the lowest setting. It boasts tufted bristles with nylons pins that help to detangle and style at the same time. I feel like I have more control when I dry my own hair than I ever did with the chaotic classic dryer. My hair turns out soft and smooth, so I’m giving this brush two very enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Black Dryer

This is the lowest price you’ll find for Revlon’s popular hair tool, so you should take advantage of this ah-mazing. deal.

Mint Dryer

The black dryer is $12 cheaper than the mint version, but this mint volumizer is still seriously discounted.