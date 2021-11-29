The Most Popular Dyson Airwrap Dupe Is on Sale For $22 This Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Revlon’s magical hairdryer and brush-hybrid has been generating buzz for the past three years, and for good reason. It’s a high-quality Dyson Airwrap dupe that is easy to learn, fast to use, and fair on the wallet. The game-changing tool you never knew you needed has garnered rave reviews, and even been deemed a salon blow-out alternative. That’s why it’s so notable that the already budget-friendly Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is on sale and part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday offerings.

The hot air brush—usually $59.99—is now under $23. Yes, a game-changing hair tool is under $23. This is not a drill. It’s got plenty of fans to back up the hype, too. The dryer has a whopping 326,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. That’s nothing to sneeze at, especially on Amazon.

I snagged myself a Revlon One-Step two months ago. I have notoriously frizzy hair, and despite many to traditionally blow dry my hair with a hair dryer and brush, I could never master the perfect blow out. I totally gave up a few years ago and just started air-drying my hair.

The brush, which is honestly larger than I expected, blasts hot air through holes on the brush. You can choose from three different heat settings or a cool dry setting. I personally use the lowest setting. It boasts tufted bristles with nylons pins that help to detangle and style at the same time. I feel like I have more control when I dry my own hair than I ever did with the chaotic classic dryer. My hair turns out soft and smooth, so I’m giving this brush two very enthusiastic thumbs-up.

What makes this styler so great is how easy it is to use. You don’t need to be a salon professional to get the hang of using the Revlon One-Step. Heck, you don’t even need to look up a YouTube tutorial to get the gist.

“This gave me salon-quality results on my own. I have thick, naturally curly hair,” wrote one five-stat reviewer. “Blowing dry my hair in the past also required use of a straightener and hot rollers to put some bounce back in (a total of about 1.5 hours). This tool did it all in one step in about 25 minutes!”

This is the lowest price you’ll find for Revlon’s popular hair tool, so you should take advantage of this ah-mazing deal.

“I despise blow drying and styling my hair because it’s so long and freakishly thick,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It takes me over an hour with a normal hairdryer to dry and style when I do put forth the effort to do so… which isn’t (wasn’t) often. Ponytails were my go-to 99% of the time. 20 minutes. That’s how long it takes me to do my hair from wet out of the shower, to straight and sleek locks using this thing. Best purchase I’ve made this year!”