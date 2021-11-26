The ‘Magical’ TikTok-Viral, Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Is On Sale For Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As someone with dry skin who loves to look as dewy as possible, when I see something oil-absorbing going viral, I usually skip right over it. But when I saw the Revlon Oil Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, I stopped in my tracks. This magically little rollerball looked like it was applying a FaceTune-like filter to influencer Lexington Hartman. TBH, I thought it was fake at first. “It literally gets rid of all the shine,” she said in her video. “And it doesn’t mess with your makeup at all.”

Hartman’s video was viewed more than eight million times when she posted it back in March of 2020. It was this video that made it totally sell out. But it’s back and going viral on TikTok all over again. Here’s what it really does (because yes, it’s real.) The rollerball is made of volcanic stone, which actually absorbs oil without any powder. Oil gets trapped in the porous stone. All you do is roll the stone over your oiliest areas and seriously matte skin is left behind.

The Revlon Oil Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is usually around $10-$18 depending on where you buy it. Right now, it’s 30 percent off on Amazon — making it less than $7.

Unlike blotting papers, the Volcanic Face Roller is reusable — but you should clean it pretty often. The ball pops out so you can wash it with soap and water. Still, if you’re using it all the time, you might want to purchase a few to be on the safe side. Fans say one swipe absorbs oil right away and lasts a few hours to all day depending on how oily your skin is. But it’s small and easy enough to keep in your bag to swipe and go when oil pops up again.

This little tool is so cool, it almost makes me wish I had oily skin for the ultra-satisfying before and after. Grab it now on sale before TikTok sells it out again.