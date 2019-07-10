Revlon Is Launching a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Collection and I Can’t Wait

One thing I love so much about the award-winning Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is how it uses beauty and makeup as power. Lipstick isn’t frivolous. Now, you can evoke that same badass feeling with Revlon’s The Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection. The limited-edition line features two sets of the ultra-moisturizing Super Lustrous Lipstick. Midge Maisel would be a fan, that’s for sure. She loves a bold red lip, which helps give her confidence while navigating life as a single woman. In fact, it’s even the Revlon brand she favors. You might remember in season one when she recommended shades Cherries in the Snow and Raven Red to a fellow shopper browsing the counter. And then in season two, she landed that Revlon counter job—a huge win and an exciting moment for her.

One of those recommended hues is actually available in these sets. Take the Stage Reds includes three bold shades: Cherries in the Snow (a cool fuschia-red), Fire & Ice (an orange-red) and Certainly Red (a true red).

If your idea of the perfect lip is a bit more natural and laid-back, there’s the Stand-Up Nudes collection, as well. The trio features some seriously flattering hues for a variety of skin tones, including Pink Truffle (a sheer pink-brown), Blushing Mauve (a pearlized warm pink-nude) and Rum Raisin (a mauve-brown).

Each set of three lipsticks retails for $19.99 and is available (where else?) on Amazon now.

