This $6 Lipstick Is Going Viral On TikTok Because It Literally Looks Good on Everyone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When lipstick goes viral on TikTok, which it does pretty often, it’s usually from a brand that’s pretty expensive. We’re talking Tom Ford, Hourglass, even Charlotte Tilbury. So when we saw TikTok’s latest viral lippie was from the drugstore, we jumped at the chance to try it. But it’s pretty much sold out everywhere. We got you, though. We found Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick

available on Amazon in all the trending colors. It’s all over TikTok for a reason — it looks amazing on everyone.

We first saw the lipstick on TikToker @catherine.abreu‘s page, in a video that now has more than nine million views. “If a lipgloss and a lipstick had a baby,” she captioned the video while applying Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in 008 Rum Raison. This isn’t a new lipstick or even a new shade. Many fans in the comments say they’ve been wearing it for years.

Catherine goes on to try multiple other shades, all of which look incredible on her. And she’s not the only one. Hundreds have stitched the video trying a shade or two — or three — of Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick

. TikToker @ecbells tries shades Glaze Mauve and Nude Illuminator and says they’re “so creamy” and “beautiful” and remind her of the much pricier Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($35 at Sephora).

One of our favorite beauty TikTokers, @golloria, says she ran to the store to find out if these would look good on dark skin. She tried shade Black Cherry and says it “glides like butter” and is “absolutely gorgeous and stunning” on dark skin. We couldn’t agree more.

All the colors are a different price on Amazon

right now. You know how that happens sometimes. The pretty Cherries In The Snow is just $5.90 while Glistening Purple is $6.99 and Glazed Mauve is $14.09. Hurry and grab yours before they’re gone from there, too.