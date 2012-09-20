The One Thing: Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

To create the perfect winged eyeliner that’s on trend now you need the perfect eyeliner and application. Liquid liners can be tough to apply with the right amount of product and brushes can make it difficult to get the perfect line you’re going for. Some smudge easily and cause your eyelashes to clump. That’s why we love Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen, it has everything you need in a great felt-tipped application pen and it’s in our budget.

What Makes It Different:

The application pen makes it easy to apply thin or thick lines, even if you’re a newbie with liquid eyeliner.

It doesn’t budge. While many liquid eyeliners will smudge easily, this one has staying power and you can apply a second layer if you want without smudging it.

It glides on smoothly with dark and precise lines so you probably won’t even have to go over it again a second time.

No mess!

What Makes It The One Thing:

If you’re in a hurry it’s easy to quickly swipe this eyeliner on your lids to enhance your eyes without worrying about messing up. You can also wear it all day at the office and at happy hour later without having to reapply. Plus it’s suitable for contact wearers so it won’t irritate your eyes. The pen comes in three shades: Blackest Black, Black, and Blackened Brown. Go for the Blackest Black for the most dramatic lines.

(Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen, $8.99, Ulta.com)